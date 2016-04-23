Jovetic can do more for Inter - Mancini

Roberto Mancini claims there is more to come from Stevan Jovetic after the striker broke a long drought with two goals as Inter came from behind to beat Udinese 3-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

Jovetic had not scored since a 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture in December, but he converted two simple finishes as Inter closed the gap on third-placed Roma to just four points.

While Jovetic took his tally to eight goals in eight games against Udinese, and Eder finally opened his account for the club, Mancini believes the two strikers can continue to develop for Inter.

"Not only did [Jovetic] score two goals, he can do a lot more and he knows that," Mancini told Mediaset Premium.

"Tonight everyone did well, we played a really good game. We signed Eder because we hoped he'd score goals, but unfortunately until now he had been putting in good performances without any luck.

"I'm glad he got his first goal and hopefully he can now play with less pressure."

Mancini added that Inter can still catch Roma and steal third place although games are running out fast, with Luciano Spalletti's side facing Serie A title hopefuls Napoli on Monday.

"We had to win in order to keep a faint glimmer of hope alive, because strange things happen in football. Are there regrets? Let's wait for that. People are trying to make out we've had a disastrous season, but that is not the case.

"Roma are having an extraordinary run, losing just once since Luciano Spalletti took over, and probably deserve to be in third place. We have to hope Napoli win against them on Monday."