Jovetic: I want to make history with Inter

Stevan Jovetic has his sights set on creating history with Inter, and wants to start by firing them into the Champions League next season.

The Montenegro international made a stunning start to his career at San Siro with three goals in the first two games of the Serie A season, immediately endearing him to the Inter faithful.

Although he has failed to score since - a run of six games - Inter have continued to perform well in the league and sit two points behind leaders Roma – whom they face this weekend.

Jovetic firmly believes there are promising times ahead for Roberto Mancini's side, and hopes to be at the heart of any future successes.

"This is one of the biggest seven or eight clubs in the world," he told the club's official website. "Some amazing players have passed through here and I want to follow in their footsteps and make history with Inter.

"I feel good. Our target is to finish in the top three because we want to get back into the Champions League – that's where Inter deserve to be.

"Then of course if we're still up there and in the running for first place when spring comes around... who knows. It's early days to be talking about it but I feel we could do it."