Jovetic ready to shine for Man City in 2014/15

Jovetic started only two Premier League games last term following a big-money move from Fiorentina.

A host of niggling injuries, together with the form of Sergio Aguero, Alvaro Negredo and Edin Dzeko, made it difficult for the Montenegro forward to gain regular first-team action.

However, Jovetic is now back to full fitness and could well be handed increased opportunities in the new campaign, with Negredo sidelined by a fractured metatarsal and Aguero having been hampered by a series of muscular problems.

"I have the manager's confidence and I feel stronger. I hope now the City fans will see the real Jovetic," said the 24-year-old, who also played down suggestions he had sought to depart the Etihad Stadium.

"I never said it was better to leave England," he added.

"My injury problems are all OK now. I had a three-week rest and after that I started doing the programme that City set for me.

"I feel good and I hope the fans are going to see a lot of things from me.

"Last year I played well when I was fit. This year, hopefully when I have a good preparation with the team, it's going to be a different story."

Reflecting on his struggles last season, Jovetic continued: "This time last year, the problem was that they [City] finished with the first part of pre-season in South Africa and I was waiting to sign.

"When I arrived they were starting to play matches and I was always behind the rest of the squad.

"I was then with the national team and I wanted to play 90 minutes to get more fitness. That was a mistake because I got hurt and came into the season injured.

"I was always behind and had one injury after another. It was difficult."