Joy of six for new league leaders Liverpool

Liverpool scored six goals at Anfield for the first time since 2009 in their dismantling of Watford on Sunday, as the Reds set a new record for shots on target.

Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum all scored in the 6-1 battering of the Hornets, a result that sent Jurgen Klopp's men top of the Premier League.

The last time Liverpool achieved such a goalscoring feat at Anfield in the league was a 6-1 rout of Hull City in September 2009 with Fernando Torres scoring a hat-trick and Rafael Benitez at the helm.

6 - Liverpool have scored six goals in a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time since September 2009 (v Hull). Hit.November 6, 2016

It was a devastating display from Liverpool and to emphasise their dominance they recorded 17 shots on target - the most in the Premier League since Opta stats began in the 2003-04 season.

17 - Liverpool recorded more shots on target today than any other team has managed in a PL match since Opta records began (2003-04). Top.November 6, 2016

The result left Liverpool top of the league for the first time in 916 days, with May 6 2014 the last time they led the way in the top flight.