Juanfran: No room for Atleti over-confidence

The two Madrid giants meet at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend after a two-week international break.

That fixture will mark the third encounter between the sides already this season after they contested the Supercopa de Espana last month, with Spanish champions Atletico triumphing 1-0 on aggregate.

With Real having blown a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 at Real Sociedad in their last La Liga outing, it was put to Juanfran that now could be the best time for Atletico to face Carlo Ancelotti's men.

But the 29-year-old is taking nothing for granted and insists there is never an easy time to face the European champions.

"We never get too over-confident at this club, whether it's against Real Madrid or anyone for that matter," he is quoted as saying by AS.

"We play the game to win and leave the confidence in the dressing room. The derbies are always evenly matched. The Madrid fans already see us through different eyes.

"If we play well then hopefully we can win at the Bernabeu, as we have done before.

"To win in Madrid, you must do everything well. We will continue to play our game knowing full well how difficult it is to win at the Bernabeu."