Judge and Rooney earn Ireland calls

Alan Judge and Adam Rooney are in contention to make their Republic of Ireland debuts after being included in a provisional 33-man squad for the upcoming fixtures against England and Scotland.

Brentford midfielder Judge has represented his country at Under-21 level, but the 26-year-old is yet to make his senior bow.

But after playing a starring role in his club's run to the Championship play-offs, Judge has been rewarded with a place in Martin O'Neill's party.

Aberdeen striker Rooney has also played for the Under-21 team and he gets the nod after scoring 17 goals in 36 Scottish Premiership appearances this term.

O'Neill's men face England in a friendly on June 7, before hosting Scotland in a crucial European Championship qualifier six days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: David Forde (Millwall), Shay Given (Aston Villa), Darren Randolph (Birmingham City), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Derby County), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Paul McShane (Hull City), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Alex Pearce (Reading), Stephen Ward (Burnley), Marc Wilson (Stoke City)

Midfielders: Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Robbie Brady (Hull City), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Alan Judge (Brentford), James McCarthy (Everton), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Aiden McGeady (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City), Stephen Quinn (Hull City), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City)

Forwards: Simon Cox (Reading) Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy, David McGoldrick (both Ipswich Town), Anthony Stokes (Celtic), Adam Rooney (Aberdeen), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City)