Judgement on Spanish football strike looms

A High Court decision over whether a potential Spanish football strike will be allowed to take place looks set to be announced on Thursday.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) last week confirmed plans to suspend all domestic competition from May 16 due to a dispute with the government.

The row centres on a new law relating to distribution of television money, and the strike action has received the support of the Spanish players' union (AFE).

A decision was due to be made in Madrid on Wednesday as to whether the strike would be legal, but that verdict was not forthcoming.

The Spanish High Court reportedly adjourned after hearing from representatives of the RFEF, AFE and the Spanish league (LFP).

Barcelona only need a victory against reigning champions Atletico Madrid on Sunday to win the La Liga title, but they could yet win the championship without having to play their last two matches.

The strike could also lead to the cancellation or postponement of Barca's Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao, scheduled for May 30.