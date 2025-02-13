If you know your history you will appreciate the irony of Goodison Park's final act in the final Merseyside Derby ever played there

Everton's dramatic late winner had to be closely checked by VAR officials before it could be confirmed

In the lead-up to the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, Arne Slot called for his players to have a “cool head but not cool legs.” The Dutchman had watched last season’s derby, a 2-0 defeat for Liverpool that all but ended their title hopes, and noted how easily Everton players went to ground to win free kicks in the early stages.

“After 10 minutes the referee blew his whistle 11 times, and 10 times in favour of Everton,” he quipped. “The Liverpool players were ready to compete, but every time they touched them it was a free-kick!”

That Slot understood the history of this fixture perhaps goes some way to explaining his frustration with Michael Oliver and why what appeared to be a sarcastic handshake led to the referee showing Slot a red card after the 2-2 draw had given Goodison Park, ranked at No.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the best football stadiums in Britain, a final derby day melee that was fitting for its send-off.

‘At least an empty cabinet is easier to move’

Mo Salah thought he had scored the final Merseyside derby goal at Goodison Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Post-match, Everton fans celebrated in the stands like some clubs would mark the winning of a trophy - something the Blues haven’t done for 30 years and that Liverpool fans were glad to remind them of with ’30’ balloons and a banner which read: ‘At least an empty cabinet is easier to move.’

Everton’s move to their new home on Bramley-Moore Dock this summer will leave behind the memories of a throwback stadium in a time when modern football has left many feeling disillusioned with the sport itself. VAR is a particular bone of contention for supporters, so it was ironic that the final act at this traditional old stadium was played out with supporters stood around waiting for a man in a booth 200 miles away to make a decision that would decide the outcome of the 120th Merseyside derby at a stadium where Pele played in the 1966 World Cup.

Slot was shown a red card for a 'sarcastic handshake' with referee Michael Oliver post match (Image credit: Getty Images)

That VAR decision meant the result ended in a draw and thus the two sides will forever be tied on 41 wins each in this fixture at this stadium. You could argue that the bragging rights will forever belong to the away side.

Liverpool’s frustration, though, at full-time was certainly understood. The visitors had 63 per cent of the ball yet the home side were awarded over double the amount of fouls in their favour. Perhaps Slot’s assessment of last season’s game echoed in his mind as he went to shake hands with Oliver post-match.

The Dutchman was no doubt also incensed by the failure to give what an absolutely blatant foul on Mo Salah shortly before the equaliser, the Egyptian tripped by Carlos Alcaraz right in front of Oliver, who waved play on.

Slot, who wasn’t available for post-match interviews or his press conference afterwards due to his red card, had also seen Curtis Jones, dismissed after the midfielder had taken umbrage to Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goading of the travelling Liverpool fans. The Everton midfielder was also dismissed for a second yellow card, but inciting the fans in such a heated occasion was the catalyst for Jones, Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff all being dismissed.

James Tarkowski celebrates his winning goal for the second time, after VAR confirms it will stand (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was a bit of an old-fashioned throwback in some ways,” assessed Everton boss David Moyes post-match. “The place was boiling hot all night here, emotional, incredible atmosphere inside the stadium so, it happened.”

Moyes is certainly correct about the match and occasion being a throwback, but Liverpool fans would be quick to underline the fact that at the end of it, it was they who walked away with their side seven points clear at the top of the league.

One thing is for sure, April 2nd at Anfield promises to be an extremely heated occasion, too.