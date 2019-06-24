Liverpool and Manchester United to go head-to-head for La Liga defender

Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo, according to Marca.

The defender has a £44.7m release clause in his contract which Liverpool would be willing to meet.

United are also showing an interest in the 22-year-old, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to overhaul his defence this summer.

Junior enjoyed a fantastic season with Betis last time out after being promoted from the club's youth ranks in summer 2018.

Junior, who can also play as a winger or even as a central defender, is under contract at Estadio Benito Villamarin until 2023.

However, Betis would be powerless to prevent his departure if Liverpool or United triggered his buy-out clause.

