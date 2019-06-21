Barcelona look on as Liverpool line up £45m move for La Liga left-back - report

According to Sport, Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Firpo and would be keen to bring him to Anflield.

With Alberto Moreno on his way out as his contact expires, the Reds are on the hunt for reinforcements.

Liverpool are reportedly not in any rush to spend much money this window, but Firpo has a relase clause of €50 million (£45 million).

As the 22-year-old is on a contract until 2023, Real Betis are adamant that any club who wants him, must pay the full amount.

It's thought that Klopp may see Firpo as an eventual successor to Andy Robertson, who has made the left-back spot his own.

However, Barcelona are also believed to be keen on the Spain under-21 player, who impressed in La Liga last season.

With Jordi Alba edging towards the twighlight years of his career, Barca are keeping a close eye on potential replacements.

