Junior Morias leaves Northampton for St Mirren

St Mirren have signed striker Junior Morias from Northampton for an undisclosed fee.

The Jamaican – who played with Saints midfielder Sam Foley at Sixfields – has signed a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old scored six goals in 25 games for the Sky Bet League Two club, 15 of his appearances coming as a substitute.

Morias told St Mirren’s website: “I got a phone call a couple of days ago from my agent and I knew this is what I wanted to do.

“It’s a new challenge. I love challenges and I’m ready to put in the work.

“I spoke to Foles (Sam Foley) and I asked him about everything I needed to know. He said there were a great bunch of lads here, good staff and it was all positive.

“I had a good conversation with the manager and I know what he wants to achieve and it matches what I want to do.”

Morias came through the ranks at Fulham before playing for Wycombe, Boreham Wood, St Albans and Peterborough.

Buddies manager Jim Goodwin said: “Junior has played at a decent level down in England.

“He’s a very good footballer, technically good and physically very strong. He’s good with his back to goal, links the game up and has a turn of pace as well which is important in the modern-day game.

“We’re very lucky to have him in and I’m excited to see him in training.”

Northampton boss Keith Curle said: “Junior found his game time here limited and with us having made a number of signings in attacking positions over the summer, that was likely to have been the case moving forwards also.

“We informed Junior of the interest from St Mirren and he wanted to progress things.

“He wants to play on a regular basis at this stage of his career, so it is a good move for Junior. He moves with our best wishes and we hope he does well.”