Liverpool will not become the new Invincibles or break Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run, insists Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says it is "not possible" for Liverpool to match Arsenal's record of 49 Premier League games without defeat.

Arsene Wenger's side went unbeaten en route to the 2003/04 title, and later extended their run without defeat to 49 matches.

Liverpool are currently on a 35-game unbeaten streak and have been tipped to replicate Arsenal's achievement of going an entire campaign without suffering a loss.

A 4-0 victory over Leicester on Boxing Day means the Reds have won 17 and drawn one of their first 18 matches this term.

However, Klopp does not his expect his side to replicate Arsenal's achievement next year.

“It [Arsenal's record] is a massive deal," he said. "I'm a while in this business, and if you'd ask me if this was possible... I don't think so.

"I think at Dortmund we had 28 games, and that felt absolutely exceptional, but only in the review. When you're in the situation it's different.

"I've been asked if I see a swagger in the boys when they step on the pitch, but unfortunately, I can't see anything like this because I am completely concerned about all things in the game.

"I'm a very optimistic person but not before a football game. I know we can win it but I've never thought in my life that we probably will win it. That makes life really uncomfortable sometimes.

"These numbers, I forget them now. If you tell me next time then I'll be surprised the number is that high."

Klopp criticised the hectic fixture list around the festive period earlier this week, with Liverpool next in action on Sunday.

But the German has also praised the way his players have handled the demands placed on them.

""I am blessed. I have a very smart team," he added. "I don't mention it constantly, it's not that I have to tell them to stay focused. They are. We have so many good characters in the team, and they tell each other how to do it.

"There's nobody who is flying [getting carried away], not a little bit. Even two years ago, we were like this, but we didn't have the same points tally. A few things have come together – the quality and the experience we have made together.

"That we have worked together a long time helps, obviously. A lot of things are settled. That's all good. Now we play three games in a row at home, one in the cup. And I can tell already that we need massive help from the crowd, massive.

"Because the period is so intense and we need to use each source we can use for these games. Hopefully, our people are rested enough to be at their absolute best because that's exactly what we need."

