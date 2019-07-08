Jurgen Klopp's agent reveals the one job that could lure him away from Liverpool eventually

The former Borussia Dortmund boss led the Reds to Champions League glory last season, as well as finishing one point behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

Klopp has been linked with jobs at the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the past, but his agent Marc Kosicke believes there is one role in particular that would interest him most.

“Jurgen himself once said that in the event that Joachim Low someday no longer wants to be the national coach – and it would be possible for him do that – this is an option for him,” he told Welt.

The 52-year-old’s current Anfield deal expires in 2022 and the Merseyside club are keen to offer the German fresh terms.

“Liverpool would even like to extend it (his current contract),” Kosicke said.

“He felt again at the recent celebrations what a great club Liverpool is and that he is in the right place at the right time.

“Jurgen is currently not affordable. But it is difficult to measure the transfer fee in his case anyway.

“How is this going to work for a coach who has increased the club’s value from nearly £900 million to just under £2.8 billion? That is not how it works.”

Now read...

ANALYSIS Why Atletico Madrid may be forced to sell Saul Niguez to Manchester United this summer

USWNT How the United States got a head start on everybody else in women's football