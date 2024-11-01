Jurgen Klopp makes shock admission over his managerial future following RB Leipzig role

Jurgen Klopp has made a shock admission regarding a potential return to the dugout.

Klopp, 57, left Liverpool earlier this summer after spending nine years on Merseyside winning both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Controversy has surrounded the German in recent months, after he took up a background role at RB Leipzig.

With rumours perhaps hinting that the former Borussia Dortmund boss was heading for another role within football following his departure from Merseyside, Klopp has now set the record straight on his plans for the future.

Jurgen Klopp during his time at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on the podcast of former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, Klopp firstly explained why he chose to take on the role with RB Leipzig, despite his past connections with Borussia Dortmund.

"You cannot make your decision depending on what reactions there will be," he began. "I did not want to step on anyone's toes. I love all my former clubs, but I don't know what I could have done so that everyone is happy.

Jurgen Klopp was idolised for his work with some of Liverpool's younger players (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I am 57 and can still work a few more years, but I did not see myself on the sidelines for now. It was clear for me that I would do something - so then Red Bull came."

But in a shock to most, it was his comments about wanting to manage again which have made headlines. "My only real option would have been to become a coach of a national side, but I don't want to be a coach any more," he boldly admitted.

Rumours had circled that Klopp was being considered internationally by both the FA and the USMNT for the vacant roles, with Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino respectively appointed in the past few months.

In FourFourTwo's view, the energetic German would have been a wonderful appointment by England, but as it turns out, the role did not take his fancy and thus Tuchel will lead the side from January 1.

Klopp will continue to remain one of the most iconic managers to have ever graced the game, especially given his post-match rants, exciting press conferences and all-round good guy vibes.

His former side Liverpool seems to coping quite well following his exit, with the Reds having lost just once since he left the club in the summer. They return to Premier League action against Brighton this weekend.