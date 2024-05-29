Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool open top bus parade if Manchester City are stripped of titles on FFP charges

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his gratitude to Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group for the way they stood by him throughout his nine years at Anfield, suggesting he would not have got that grace if the club were owned by Chelsea’s current owners.

The departing Liverpool manager held a Q&A at the city's M&S Arena to say his goodbyes to Reds fans before Arne Slot arrives as his successor this year.

The German acknowledged that he had spoken to the Dutchman, who he believes could not be walking in to a more supportive club as he takes on the unenviable job of filling Klopp’s shoes.

Jurgen Klopp: "I wouldn't have survived a year under Chelsea's owners"

Klopp has made an apparent snipe towards Chelsea's owners (Image credit: Getty Images)

As reported by the Daily Mail, Klopp said of FSG: “We should be really happy we have them and not guys who bought London clubs. I wouldn't have survived a year at Liverpool.

“Finally [Chelsea] play football which everyone thinks ‘oh, they might be back’ – and then they sack the manager anyway.

“[Liverpool’s] owners feel responsible for the club. Are they the best in the world? I don't know, I can't say. But they worked really hard. I felt supported.”

Jurgen Klopp wants to party if City are found guilty (Image credit: Alamy)

Klopp also joked that he will be first in line to celebrate if the FFP charges currently hanging over Manchester City result in their league titles being stripped and awarded to Liverpool, who finished as runners-up just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s side in both 2018/19 and 2021/22.

He said: “If you organise a bus parade I'm in. How long it takes, I don't care how long!”

