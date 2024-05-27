Liverpool and Celtic warned they face fight to secure Southampton transfer target

By
published

Both Liverpool and Celtic have been linked with moves for Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy

Alex McCarthy Southampton Liverpool

 Southampton manager Russell Martin has warned Liverpool and Celtic that the club intend to hold on to Alex McCarthy amid transfer rumblings that the goalkeeper is a wanted man

McCarthy has caught the eye since breaking back into the Southampton side late on in their Championship campaign, playing the last five games of the regular season and all three play-off games as they earned promotion to the Premier League.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.