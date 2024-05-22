Liverpool face deadline as they consider €60m swoop: report
Liverpool have been linked with an in-demand midfielder, but will have to make a move sooner rather than later
Liverpool have heralded in the post-Jurgen Klopp era, with new signings expected at Anfield this summer.
New boss Arne Slot will begin work at Liverpool on June 1, as will the club’s new sports director Richard Hughes as the club gears up for a summer of transition.
Part of this process will see changes to the playing squad, with a busy summer ahead of the Reds.
The latest player to be linked with a move to Anfield is RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo.
The 26-year-old, who can play anywhere across the middle of the pitch has netted eight goals and five assists in what has been an injury-hit season for the Bundesliga side this term.
That has seen Olmo attract attention from a host of top clubs. Barcelona have been looking at the Spain international, but there are doubts that the La Liga club will be able to shell out the €60million needed to activate his release clause, but Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City have all previously been linked.
Liverpool are now said to have joined the chase, according to Spanish outlet Marca, who add that the player’s release clause is only valid until July 15, meaning the Reds will have to act fast if they are to pursue this interest.
With Olmo able to operate centrally or on either flank, he could provide a tempting option for Liverpool, amid doubts over the long-term futures of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.
Olmo scored his eighth Spain goal during March’s international break when he netted in a 3-3 draw with Brazil as the former Dinamo Zagreb man looks to play a key part in La Roja’s Euro 2024 campaign.
