How Pep Guardiola inspired a huge cultural shift in the way elite clubs select managers

By
published

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has had an influence on a whole new generation of managers now wanted by top European clubs

Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola celebrates a goal against Tenerife at Camp Nou in May 2010.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

I say this entirely respectfully as someone who has the utmost respect for the Championship, a league I have covered more than any other over the past 15 years. But it seems a bit weird that Enzo Maresca, Kieran McKenna and Vincent Kompany have been immediately linked with such big clubs having achieved nothing more significant than promotion from the Championship.

That was not the case even a couple of years ago: nobody was calling for Marco Silva, Scott Parker, David Wagner, Daniel Farke or Chris Wilder to go straight in at the likes of Manchester United or Chelsea.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.