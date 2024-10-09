Jurgen Klopp's Red Bull deal contains secret exit clause: report

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s next job has been confirmed after the German was appointed as the global head of soccer at Red Bull.

Klopp will take up his new post at the start of 2025 with the role seeing him advise Red Bull’s stable on teams on playing philosophy, coaching development and transfer strategy.

The energy drink company owners German side RB Leipzig, Austrian team Red Bull Salzburg, MLS side New York Red Bulls and Brazilian outfit Red Bull Bragantino. They also obtained a minority stake in Leeds United this summer and became the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor.

Klopp's 'secret' exit clause

Jurgen Klopp becomes the new Global Head of Soccer with Red Bull (Image credit: Mjk GmbH)

The appointment ends speculation over what Klopp’s next move after he stood after a nine-year stint at Anfield which saw him win eight trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League, before he admitted that he was ‘running out of energy’.

Prior to landing the Liverpool job, Klopp had taken just four months out of work since beginning his coaching career with Mainz 05 in 2001, before his hugely successful stint at Borussia Dortmund.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp’s new role will not see him involved with the day-to-day running of any of Red Bull’s clubs as the 57-year-old continues to stay away from the front line of football management.

While the speculation over when and where Klopp will eventually return full-time to the dugout may dampen now he has landed his new role, German journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that his deal with Red Bull contains an exit clause that will get tongues wagging.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Klopp has secured an exit option allowing him to become the head coach of the Germany national team in the future,” Plettenberg posted on X. “As a potential successor to Julian Nagelsmann.”

Former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann has been in charge of Die Mannschaft since September 2023, when he replaced Hansi Flick. The 36-year-old led Germany to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on home soil, where they lost to eventual winners Spain after extra-time.

Why Enzo Maresca's Chelsea Are The Real Deal

Before the tournament, Nagelsmann extended his contract through to 2026 to cover the next World Cup and he now looks to lead the side through something of a transitional period, with Ilkay Gundogan, Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos all retiring from the national team following this summer’s tournament.

Nagelsmann will be able to call on the likes of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz to build the new core of what could be an exciting young German side and while, in FourFourTwo’s view, he should be a secure in his job for the foreseeable future, the spectre of Klopp’s potential availability could loom large if the current coach struggles to get the most out of his side during World Cup qualifying.