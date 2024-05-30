What Leeds United's Red Bull deal means as club confirms partnership

Leeds United have partnered with Red Bull, in a landmark move for the energy drink company.

The Yorkshire outfit have confirmed that they have entered a ‘multi-year agreement’ with Red Bull that will see the energy drink company appear as the club’s front of shirt sponsor from next season. The firm have also made a minority investment in the Elland Road club as the club look to rebound from Sunday’s Championship playoff final defeat to Southampton.

The 1-0 Wembley reverse means Daniel Farke’s men must go again in their efforts to return to the Premier League, with Leeds insisting that this deal will ‘further enable the club to compete on and off the pitch as the club seek promotion next season.’ So what does the deal mean?

What is Leeds United's partnership with Red Bull all about?

Leeds have confirmed that they have entered a multi-year deal with Red Bull that will see the company appear as their front-of-shirt sponsor for the men’s and women’s first teams starting next season.

While financial details have not been disclosed, this part of the deal should be a significant increase on last year’s shirt sponsorship deal with BOXT.

Red Bull will also become the club’s energy drink partner, so expect to see plenty of branding around Elland Road next season.

The firm have also made a minority investment in the club, joining the 49ers Enterprises’ eclectic collection of investors that they have put together over the past 12 months that includes the likes of Hollywood stars Will Ferrell and Russell Crowe, plus a range of sports stars including golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, former swimmer Michael Phelps and basketball star Russell Westbrook.

What will the deal mean for Leeds United in the transfer window?

One of the first questions that Leeds fans will be asking will be what the deal will mean for the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Last weekend’s playoff final defeat saw hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League and the huge financial boost that comes with it dashed and the realities of this will frame their summer transfer window.

Chairman Paraag Marathe has already conceded that players will need to be sold this summer to avoid falling foul of the Championship’s Profit and Sustainability rules, regardless of any fresh investment in the club.

That puts the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto’s futures in the air ahead of the end of Leeds’ financial year on June 30, but once the PnS commitments have been met, this investment should help the club make new additions to the playing squad for the new season.

Does this mean the club will be known as RB Leeds?

Red Bull’s existing presence in football has seen them rebrand teams in their ownership group, most notably Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and German team RB Leipzig.

As soon as the announcement was confirmed, ‘RB Leeds’ was trending on X, but the club, well aware of the fanbase’s disdain of the colour red due to their rivalry with Manchester United, plus the rich history of the Whites as one of English football's most historic teams, were quick to shut down any talk of a name change.

‘The name and logo of Leeds United Football Club will remain unchanged,’ read the final line of their statement confirming the news.

What is Red Bull’s history in sport?

Red Bull have been involved in football for almost 20 years, purchasing Salzburg in 2005, and then quickly - and somewhat controversially - rebranding the Austrian side, changing their name to Red Bull Salzburg, introducing a new nickname, renaming their stadium and changing the kits.

They then founded German side RB Leipzig in 2009 after the purchase of fifth-tier side SSV Markranstadt, which saw the club rise through the divisions up to the Bundesliga, while they entered Formula One in 2004 and have enjoyed considerable success there.

Red Bull have also been linked with Leeds United in the past, with the company reportedly having looked to negotiate with former chairman Massimo Cellino back in 2014, only for no deal to be struck.

What has been said?

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe said the link-up will be ‘invaluable’.

“I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club,” he told the club’s website. “As Chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future. Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

These thoughts were echoed by Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO Corporate Projects and Investments.

“We are delighted to be an important element and partner of Leeds United,” he added. “A club that is certainly one of the biggest in England and has a rich and successful history. The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull. We look forward to the partnership and are optimistic and energized about the future.”

