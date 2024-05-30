What Leeds United's Red Bull deal means as club confirms partnership

Leeds United have confirmed energy drink company Red Bull have invested in the club and will be their new shirt sponsor

Leeds United have partnered with Red Bull, in a landmark move for the energy drink company.

The Yorkshire outfit have confirmed that they have entered a ‘multi-year agreement’ with Red Bull that will see the energy drink company appear as the club’s front of shirt sponsor from next season. The firm have also made a minority investment in the Elland Road club as the club look to rebound from Sunday’s Championship playoff final defeat to Southampton

