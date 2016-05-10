Juve announce media conference amid talk of Buffon, Barzagli renewals

Juventus have called a media conference for Wednesday amid speculation Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Barzagli are to renew their contracts with the Serie A club.

Reports have indicated goalkeeper Buffon and defender Barzagli will sign deals with Juve until 2018.

Buffon's current contract with the club expires at the end of the 2016-17 season while Barzagli is out of contract at the conclusion of this campaign.

The pair will hold a news conference with chairman Andrea Agnelli at 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT).

Buffon has won seven Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia since joining Juve from Parma in 2001. He has also twice reached the Champions League final with the club.

Barzagli made the move to Turin in 2011 and has helped Juve to five consecutive Scudettos.