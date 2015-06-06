Juve stars named in Italy squad

Antonio Conte has named six Juventus players in Italy's squad for the upcoming fixtures against Croatia and Portugal.

An initial 30-man training party was named last weekend, with no Juve players included due to their involvement in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona.

Head coach Conte has now released his final list for Friday's crucial Euro 2016 qualifying fixture in Split, and the friendly with Portugal four days later.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, defenders Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci, midfield duo Claudio Marchisio and Andrea Pirlo, and striker Alessandro Matri are the Juve players to be included.

The uncapped Nicola Sansone of Sassuolo keeps his place in the squad, but Wolfsburg's Daniel Caligiuri - who has also yet to make his international bow - failed to make the cut.

Italy are second in Group H of European Championship qualification, two points adrift of leaders Croatia.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Daniele Padelli (Torino), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris Saint -Germain)

Defenders: Davide Astori (Roma), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Torino), Mattia De Sciglio (Milan), Lorenzo De Silvestri (Sampdoria), Emiliano Moretti (Torino), Manuel Pasqual (Fiorentina), Andrea Ranocchia (Inter)

Midfielders: Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa), Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Andrea Pirlo (Juventus), Roberto Soriano (Sampdoria), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain)

Forwards: Antonio Candreva (Lazio), Stephan El Shaarawy (Milan), Manolo Gabbiadini (Napoli), Ciro Immobile (Borussia Dortmund), Alessandro Matri (Juventus), Graziano Pelle (Southampton), Nicola Sansone (Sassuolo), Franco Vazquez (Palermo), Simone Zaza (Sassuolo)