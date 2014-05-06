Juventus' 1-0 wins important, says Bonucci

Juve celebrated their third consecutive Scudetto - sealed when Roma lost to Catania on Saturday - with a 1-0 win over Atalanta on Monday, their ninth victory by such a scoreline this season.

And one-goal games, Bonucci said, were the reason Juve were crowned Italian champions for a 30th time.

From late February to late March, Juve claimed four 1-0 wins in five league matches, although Bonucci said the silverware was sealed when they came from behind at Sassuolo in April.

"I think that period when we notched up a series of 1-0 wins was the key to winning the Scudetto. However, I maintain Sassuolo was the moment we really clinched the title," Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

"Those who were chasing us had a great campaign, but they came up against a Juventus side that was remarkable.

"We have always said that with the statistics they put together, in any other year Roma would've won the Scudetto. Unfortunately for them – fortunately for us – Juve had a campaign that broke all records."

Bonucci, 27, said Juve's work was not complete, as he eyed European success to end their 18-year title drought in continental competitions.

"When you win, it is the best medicine for any problems, so we want to continue along this path, so we can keep winning in Italy and resume winning in Europe," he said.

"In Europe when you make a mistake, you pay a heavy price. That's what we did this season and I include myself in that.

"We did well in Serie A to maintain concentration at the highest level at all times, proving in every game that we wanted this at all costs."

Juve bowed out in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, after exiting the UEFA Champions League at the group stages.