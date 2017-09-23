Juventus and Napoli make record-breaking Serie A start

Juventus' 4-0 victory over city rivals Torino was not just a great result for Massimiliano Allegri's side, it also set a new Serie A record.

Paulo Dybala continued his fine form by bagging a double, either side of efforts from Miralem Pjanic and Alex Sandro.

Juve have now claimed six victories from their opening six Serie A fixtures, matching the accomplishment of Napoli, who saw off battling SPAL with a 3-2 away win earlier on Saturday, courtesy of Faouzi Ghoulam's late effort.

These two victories make it the first time ever in Italy's top flight that two sides have a 100 per cent record after their opening six fixtures.

It sets the tone for what promises to be a thrilling Serie A season, with Inter, Roma and AC Milan all showing promise as they look to chase down the leaders.

Juve are away to Atalanta next Sunday, while Napoli are at home against Cagliari.