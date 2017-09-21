Juventus can't stop Dybala leaving, admits Marotta

Juventus will be powerless to stop Paulo Dybala leaving the club if he decides he wants to move, according to general manager Giuseppe Marotta.

The Argentina international has started the season in exceptional form, scoring eight goals in five Serie A appearances, including a spectacular hat-trick in the 3-1 win at Sassuolo last weekend.

The 23-year-old has been linked with LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona this year and was touted as a replacement for Neymar at Camp Nou last month before Ousmane Dembele was signed from Borussia Dortmund.

Marotta has denied rumours Dybala has a release clause in his Juve contract that could be activated next year, but says the player still has the final word on his future.

"The player is the one who decides his fate and if he wants to leave, it'll be impossible to keep him," he told Mediaset Premium.

"[Release clauses] are essential in a player-club relationship in Spain, but only [Gonzalo] Higuain and [Miralem] Pjanic have had them in Italy. I'm opposed to giving them to our players."

8 - Paulo is the first Juventus player to score at least 8 goals in the first 4 Serie A match-days. King. September 18, 2017

Dybala's form has been in stark contrast to that of Higuain, who has not scored since the 3-0 win over Chievo on September 9.

The €90million man has been criticised for his performances in recent weeks but Marotta insists Juve have no concerns.

"We're really happy with Higuain," he said. "He's important to our style of play."

Marotta also admitted interest in rising Genoa star Pietro Pellegri, but denied Juve were considering the prospect of signing Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina.

"We've followed him for two years but the figures back then are a long way from today's," Marotta said of Pellegri.

"He has the talent but it takes time to become a champion, although the youth outlook in Italy is among the best."

He added of Chiesa: "We're not interested but he's a great player."