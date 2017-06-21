Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed Dani Alves is set to leave the club amid reports Manchester City are poised to sign the defender.

City are reportedly close to giving Alves a two-year contract and Juve have revealed they will not stand in the 34-year-old's way as he aims to leave Turin with a year still left on his deal.

The Brazil international had angered fans of the Italian champions last week by stating star striker Paulo Dybala would need to leave the club to fulfil his potential.

But Marotta insists there is no bitterness between Juve and Alves, revealing the club would allow him to leave, with the Premier League his expected destination.

"It is not a falling out, motivation is crucial to all players," Marotta told reporters.

"Dani Alves has realised that he wants to try a different experience, we will consensually rescind the contract and we wish him all the best.

"Sure there is bitterness for what he has said, but I confirm that there has been no fall out."

Alves has only spent one year at Juventus, winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia, while the club lost out to Real Madrid in the Champions League final earlier this month.

He had previously spent eight seasons with Barcelona, winning LaLiga six times and the Champions League on three occasions.

If confirmed, Alves will add to the signings of Bernardo Silva and Ederson at City.

Pep Guardiola was keen to add another right-back to his squad following the exits of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta.