Juventus defender Chiellini to miss Lyon and Chievo tests

Juventus centre-half Giorgio Chiellini will miss the Champions League clash with Lyon and the Serie A trip to Chievo after sustaining an injury in Saturday's defeat of Napoli.

The Italy international lasted just 39 minutes of the weekend win before being replaced by Juan Cuadrado.

Tests have shown Chiellini has suffered a thigh strain and is set for a fortnight on the sidelines to recuperate.

A club statement read: "This [Monday] morning, Giorgio Chiellini underwent medical tests which showed the presence of a grade one trauma to the posterior region of the right thigh.

"It is expected he will return after the international break."

In addition to having to skip two club assignments, Chiellini is also set to miss Italy's World Cup qualifier in Liechtenstein and the glamour friendly with world champions Germany in Milan.