Juventus demand fair treatment from referees

Juventus have issued a statement demanding fair treatment from referees after being denied what they saw as a clear penalty in Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Parma.

Antonio Conte's side, who host Catania on Saturday hoping to go back to the top, were incensed when Andrea Pirlo tumbled late on although replays were inconclusive.

"Juventus hope that equal treatment - a fundamental purpose pursued by the club - always applies in accordance with football rules and with both sports and ordinary law," the club, demoted in 2006 for trying to procure favourable referees, said in a statement.

Leaders AC Milan, buoyed by their 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal in the Champions League, travel to lowly Cesena on Sunday with Zlatan Ibrahimovic serving a domestic ban and Clarence Seedorf doubtful after picking up a knock against Arsenal.

Central defender Alessandro Nesta is fully fit after injury problems but is unlikely to dislodge Philippe Mexes and Thiago Silva.

Third-placed Lazio visit Palermo on Sunday with a long list of injuries after Thursday's Europa League defeat against Atletico Madrid. They also have two suspended while the hosts are likely to welcome back top striker Fabrizio Miccoli.

Udinese felt their 0-0 Europa League last-32 first leg draw at home to PAOK Salonica was an unfair reflection of the game and the fourth-placed Serie A side will now try to take out their frustration on visitors Cagliari on Sunday.

"We deserved to win, we are in a moment where things are not going our way," coach Francesco Guidolin told reporters, having lost midfielder Mauricio Isla for the season earlier this week.

AS Roma, in sixth, could be without Juan and Miralem Pjanic because of hip and foot problems respectively when they host Parma on Sunday.

Napoli travel to Fiorentina and Inter Milan host Bologna later on Friday so the two sides have extra time to prepare for next week's Champions League last-16 first legs against Chelsea and Marseille.