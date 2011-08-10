Juventus to fight on over 2006 title

The Turin club, stripped of the 2004/05 and 2005/06 titles over the 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal, said on Wednesday they would take the matter to the Italian National Sports Tribunal (Tnas).

Club president Andrea Agnelli added: "We'll forward our petitions to the Director of Public Prosecutions... to the Prefect in Rome, to the Ministry of Interior, to the Management Control Officer at CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) and to the UEFA Executive Committee.

"This is just the beginning of our actions, and there could be more in the future," he told a news conference.

Inter Milan were confirmed as 2006 champions after the Italian football federation (FIGC) said it did not have the authority to revoke the decision of five years ago which stripped Juventus of the title and awarded the scudetto to the side which finished third.

The decision came after FIGC lawyers decided not to pursue Juventus' claim against Inter on the grounds that any potential charges had expired under the sporting statute of limitations.

Juventus demanded the 2006 title be taken away from Inter after a Naples court investigating the case heard evidence last year that Inter were involved in the scandal, which revolved around clubs influencing the selection of referees.

Inter, never previously linked to the affair, deny wrongdoing.

Juventus, Italy's best supported and most successful club, were also demoted when Calciopoli broke five years ago although they won promotion back to Serie A at the first attempt.

Second-placed Milan, Fiorentina, Lazio and Reggina were also docked points for influencing the appointment of favoured referees.

Since the scandal, twice European champions Juventus have failed to hit their previous heights and last season finished outside the European places in seventh position.

The 2004/5 title was not re-assigned.