Juventus lose Barzagli for three months

The central defender was a regular fixture for Antonio Conte's men last season as the club wrapped up a third consecutive league triumph and reached the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Barzagli's form during his 33 appearances earned him a starting spot in Cesare Prandelli's Italy side at the FIFA World Cup, the 33-year-old playing all three matches as they were eliminated at the group stage.

Having returned from Brazil it was confirmed on Tuesday that Barzagli had required an operation to correct a heel injury.

"Andrea Barzagli has this afternoon (Tuesday) undergone surgery on the heel bone of his right foot," a club statement read.

"Under the supervision of Juventus doctor Fabrizio Tencone, the defender was operated on by Professor Sakari Orava in Turku, Finland.

"Barzagli, who did not require surgical treatment on his Achilles tendon, is due to return to Italy tomorrow and will proceed with his rehabilitation programme after a period of complete rest.

"He is estimated to be out for approximately three months."