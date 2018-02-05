Juventus midfielder Matuidi out with thigh injury

Juventus have confirmed midfielder Blaise Matuidi is set for a spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

After a 7-0 demolition of Sassuolo on Sunday, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri indicated he expected Matuidi to miss his side's Champions League tie with Tottenham.

And following tests, Juve provided more details on the France international's injury.

Juve said Matuidi sustained "a mild-medium tear to the flexor muscles in his left thigh".

The club added: "The Bianconeri midfielder has already started therapy and further tests will be necessary to better ascertain the extent of his injury."

Juventus host Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on February 13, travelling to Wembley for the return match on March 7.

Meanwhile, Juventus have confirmed the departure of Matuidi's fellow midfielder Tomas Rincon, Torino converting the player's loan into a permanent deal.

Torino will pay €6million for Rincon over three financial years, the Venezuela international having started only two Serie A games for Juve.