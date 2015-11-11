Juventus midfielder Padoin out for three weeks

Juventus utility man Simone Padoin has been ruled out action for three weeks with a thigh strain.

The 31-year-old suffered the problem during his side's 3-1 win over Empoli on Sunday after coming off the substitutes' bench in the closing stages.

Padoin has made six Serie A appearances for Juve this season and is now set to be unavailable for crucial upcoming games against AC Milan, Manchester City and Palermo after the international break.

The former Atalanta player will hope to be fit again in time for the away league match with Lazio on December 4.

Juve confirmed the injury in their training report, saying: "Kwadwo Asamoah and Roberto Pereyra continued their individual rehabilitation regimes, while Simone Padoin missed out after reporting discomfort in his left thigh following Sunday's clash in Empoli.

"The midfielder underwent medical examinations which revealed a first-grade tear of his biceps femoris muscle. He is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks."