Juventus take Traore on loan

"Freshness, physical strength and technique in abundance: the left side of Juventus has been enriched with quality thanks to the arrival of Armand Traore from Arsenal," a Juve statement said about the 20-year-old.

A second statement announced 27-year-old Rinaudo's arrival.

Twice European champions Juve brought in 10 players during the transfer window as they look to recover from last term's dismal seventh-place finish in Serie A, although efforts to offload left back Fabio Grosso look to have been unsuccessful.

French defender Jonathan Zebina left for Bresciar on Tuesday and Mauro Camoranesi joined VfB Stuttgart.

Juve's new-look squad negotiated the Europa League qualifiers to make the competition proper but lost 1-0 at Bari in their opening Serie A game on Sunday.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums