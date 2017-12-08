Juventus v Inter: A 9-1 thrashing, penalty controversy and other memorable matches

Juventus have been the dominant force in Italian football for the past six seasons, but they do not head into Saturday's Derby d'Italia against Inter at the top of Serie A.

Instead it is Luciano Spalletti's side that lead the way in what has all the makings of an enthralling title battle that could see Lazio, Roma, Napoli and Inter all pose a serious threat to the Bianconeri hegemony.

The Nerazzurri could open up a four-point advantage at the summit if they leave Allianz Stadium triumphant, but Massimiliano Allegri's men will no doubt see this clash as a chance to reassert themselves as favourites in the title race.

It sets the stage for an entertaining match-up, so we recall previous derbies that still linger in the memory.

June 1961 - Juventus 9-1 Inter, Serie A

The game that seemingly started it all.

Inter were awarded a 2-0 win over the league leaders after Juve fans stormed the pitch 30 minutes into their encounter in April and the Turin giants' appeal was only confirmed as successful on the final day of the season by the FIGC, at the time headed up Bianconeri president Umberto Agnelli, who ordered the match to be replayed.

The move was seen as effectively handing the title to the Old Lady, so Nerazzurri president Angelo Moratti and iconic coach Helenio Herrera decided to field the youth team in protest. That decision gave the hosts what remains their biggest victory in Serie A.

April 1998 - Juventus 1-0 Inter, Serie A

The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Edgar Davids, Alessandro Del Piero, Javier Zanetti, Diego Simeone and Ronaldo were all on the pitch for a meeting in the golden era of Italian football, but it was referee Piero Ceccarini who took centre stage in a controversial minute that added to the rivalry between the clubs.

With Juve leading 1-0, Ceccarini denied Inter a penalty for Mark Iuliano's clear block on Ronaldo, leaving coach Luigi Simoni incensed on the touchline. The Nerazzurri boss was even more irate when Juve immediately went up the other end and were given a soft spot-kick after Taribo West challenged Del Piero. The Bianconeri icon was kept out by Gianluca Pagliuca from 12 yards but Inter, who lost substitute Ze Elias to a red card 10 minutes from time, could not avoid falling four points behind the eventual champions.

December 2009 - Juventus 2-1 Inter, Serie A

Inter may have finished the 2009-10 season in historic fashion, defending the Serie A title and adding Champions League and Coppa Italia glory for an unprecedented treble, but things looked like potentially derailing after a trip to Turin.

Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands after just 20 minutes, referee Massimiliano Saccani not taking well to his sarcastic applause for the awarding of a free-kick from which Giorgio Chiellini's header, with help of a deflection off Lucio, gave Juve the lead.

Samuel Eto'o pulled Inter level but Claudio Marchisio brilliantly beat Walter Samuel before dinking over Julio Cesar to secure a win that breathed new life into the race for the title.

March 2012 - Juventus 2-0 Inter, Serie A

Del Piero is one of the most highly revered figures in Juve history and he was still making a difference for them aged 37.

After Martin Caceres headed home Andrea Pirlo's corner, Del Piero slotted Arturo Vidal's throughball past Julio Cesar 19 minutes from time. It was the forward's final Derby d'Italia goal and proved key to an eight-game winning run that saw the Bianconeri displace leaders AC Milan for the first of six successive Scudetti in a new era of dominance.

November 2012 - Juventus 1-3 Inter, Serie A

Juve quickly settled into their new home - now known as Allianz Stadium - in 2011 and did not suffer their first defeat until over a year and 28 matches later.

Inter, under the stewardship of Andrea Stramaccioni, suffered an early setback with Vidal putting the hosts ahead inside the first minute, but a second-half brace from Diego Milito put the Nerazzurri in command and his fellow Argentine Rodrigo Palacio finished the job as full-time approached.

The loss brought Juve's incredible unbeaten Serie A run to an end at 49 matches, though it did not stop Antonio Conte's men from marching to the title once more.