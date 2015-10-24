Juventus 'very likely' to sign Cuadrado permanently

Juventus director general Giuseppe Marotta has revealed the Serie A champions are confident of sealing a deal to sign Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado on a permanent basis.

The Colombia international only spent six months at Stamford Bridge after signing from Fiorentina in January and joined Juve on loan for the 2015-16 campaign in August.

Cuadrado has made 10 appearances for Massimiliano Allegri's side since returning to Italy and Marotta has spoken of his confidence that a deal will be done to sign the 27-year-old, even though they do not have an automatic right to buy.

"We have no right of redemption, at Chelsea's request," he said at the club's shareholders meeting.

"Cuadrado has expressed his happiness at being here with us, as well as [his desire] to continue here in future.

"We will look at things with Chelsea at the appropriate time, but it is very likely that there will be a good conclusion."

Marotta also suggested that Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo could be a player who signs for Juventus in the future, despite the club selling their share of the 21-year-old forward's rights in the close-season.

"At the moment he is totally owned by Sassuolo," added the executive.

"We are monitoring him and we will have a consultation at the end of the season. We have an excellent relationship with Sassuolo."