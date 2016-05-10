Juventus won't sign Isco - Marotta

Juventus could still keep Alvaro Morata but will not be signing Isco from Real Madrid, according to general manager Giuseppe Marotta.

The Serie A champions are poised to hold talks over the future of Morata, with speculation persisting that Madrid will utilise their buy-back option on the striker before potentially selling him on to another club in order to fund their pre-season spending.

Talk has grown that Isco could move to Turin as part of any deal for Morata, with the Spain international midfielder having been used sparingly this season by head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Marotta, however, has denied that the former Malaga star will join the club, telling gianlucadimarzio.com: "He will not come, we will discuss Morata with Real, but the months ahead are long.

"We have to meet with Real Madrid but right now they are busy preparing for the final of the Champions League. We've postponed the talks until after the final. There is a 50 per cent chance he [Morata] will stay."

Marotta poured cold water on rumours that Juve are in talks to sign Edinson Cavani and Miralem Pjanic and said the future of defender Andrea Barzagli will be announced in the coming weeks.

"I often read in the newspapers that Pjanic is close to signing for us, but in reality we have never negotiated with Roma, a club with whom we have a great relationship," he said. "He's certainly a great player.

"Cavani? Our attack meets all requirements, made up of three players whom all arrived last summer. We're very happy with what they are doing and if a player like Morata leaves then we will evaluate what to do but I think that we will start next Serie A season with this arrangement.

"It's nice to hear that many players like Juventus. The fact of the matter is that now this team is where it has always been regarded to belong historically, now it's normal that we are very appealing and that many important players would like to arrive at Juventus. Antonio Di Natale refused us but those times are long gone.

"It's premature to speak about Barzagli just yet, we will make a statement and let everyone know what has been done."