Kaiserslautern hoping to lure Klose

Kaiserslautern chief executive Thomas Gries is keen on bringing Germany's all-time leading scorer Miroslav Klose back to the club.

Veteran striker Klose left Lazio after five years in the Italian capital at the end of last season, but the 38-year-old is keen to continue his playing career.

Klose made his breakthough into the German national team while at Kaiserslautern, scoring 53 goals in 147 games before joining Werder Bremen in 2004.

The club now reside in 2.Bundesliga but Gries is not ruling out a fairytale return.

"This would be a jackpot for Kaiserslautern, the big prize," he told SWR.

"We should try it at least."