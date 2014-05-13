Kaka reiterates desire to stay at Milan next season

The Brazilian returned for a second spell at San Siro on a two-year contract last September following a frustrating spell at Real Madrid.

Kaka is regarded as a Milan legend as a result of his exploits with the Serie A club before making a big-money move to the Bernabeu in 2009.

Reports have suggested the playmaker could move to MLS expansion franchise Orlando City in the close-season.

But the 32-year-old is determined to see Milan compete for honours in the 2014-15 campaign following a frustrating season in which Clarence Seedorf replaced Massimiliano Allegri as coach.

He told Rai 3: "My desire is to stay for one more year,

"It is for the club to decide what to do and what project should be implemented.

"This year has been tough for everyone at Milan and there have been a lot of problems and a coaching change.

"But I think this crisis can put us on the right path."

Milan are down in eighth place in Serie A ahead of their final game of the season at home to Sassuolo on Sunday.