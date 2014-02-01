Kallstrom Arsenal debut appears unlikely

The Sweden international arrived at the London club on transfer deadline day on loan for the remainder of the season from Russian outfit Spartak Moscow.

In his first interview on the club's official website, he had expressed his desire to make a quick impact for Arsene Wenger's side, saying: "Of course, all players in my situation would feel the same, to get going, get to know my new team-mates and just do my best on the football pitch."

However, the midfielder may now have to wait to make his bow if reports on Saturday that he has suffered a back problem prove to be correct.

Arsenal head into the clash looking to reclaim their place at the top of the Premier League, a point behind Manchester City.

Wenger has already confirmed that Tomas Rosicky is back in the squad for the game following a broken nose, although Jack Wilshere is not expected to shake off an ankle injury in time and Mathieu Flamini is suspended.