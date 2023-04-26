Kalvin Phillips open to shock move to Manchester City's rivals - just 12 months after joining: report

Kalvin Phillips is reportedly willing to leave Manchester City in the summer in search of regular first-team minutes, and he could be heading to their Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The 27-year-old has played just 405 minutes in all competitions this season since joining Manchester City for £45 million in the summer of 2022 from Leeds United, and Phillips is now seeking a move elsewhere.

Liverpool are willing to offer Phillips a way out of the Etihad, too, after it emerged they have ended their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, instead prioritising multiple signings for cheaper fees.

According to the Daily Star (opens in new tab), Phillips is also keen on heading to Anfield, in a deal that could cost as little as £35 million. Liverpool need midfielders ahead of next season with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all out contract, and Phillips represents great value and an addition of quality to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders in recent months due to their desperation for some added impetus in that position, and Bellingham seemed the priority target.

However, with it being unlikely the club will make the Champions League for next season, Liverpool are instead focussing on less expensive players to bolster a number of positions.

Pep Guardiola has seemingly frozen Phillips out the squad since he returned from a shoulder operation after World Cup 2022, claiming the ex-Leeds man lacked the expected fitness levels required to compete for a starting berth in his team.

The Spaniard even criticised Phillips' weight, which certainly hasn't helped the relationship between the pair. Indeed, Phillips hasn't started a Premier League game all season, despite being available for every match in 2023.

West Ham United are also reportedly interested in reviving Phillips' career, which certainly has legs considering Declan Rice will likely be sold in the summer.

Transfermarkt values Kalvin Phillips at £31 million.