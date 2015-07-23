Kampl: Dortmund can challenge for top four

Kevin Kampl believes Borussia Dortmund have the quality to make an immediate return to the Bundesliga top four under Thomas Tuchel.

Dortmund were mired in the relegation zone at the halfway point of last season but responded excellently to finish seventh and earn a place in the UEFA Europa League, as well as reaching the DFB-Pokal final in what proved to be Jurgen Klopp's final campaign.

Tuchel, another former Mainz boss, was confirmed as Klopp's replacement and has seen his resources boosted by the signings of midfielder Gonzalo Castro from Bayer Leverkusen, Freiburg goalkeeper Roman Burki and Julian Weigl from 1860 Munich.

Dortmund will play their first competitive fixture under Tuchel versus Shakhtyor or Wolfsberger in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round next Wednesday.

"A lot is expected of you when you play for Dortmund - and a lot of that expectation comes from within," Kampl said.

"We want to try to attack those Champions League places and compete with the top three of four.

"And given the quality in the team, I'm sure we can manage that."