Kane back in Spurs squad to face Arsenal

Harry Kane will return to the Tottenham squad to face Arsenal in Sunday's derby, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

Kane last featured for Spurs in a 1-0 win over Sunderland on September 18, where he scored the winner before suffering an ankle ligament injury.

The England striker will hope to boost Pochettino's side, who are winless across six matches in all competitions since beating Manchester City 2-0 a month ago and lie three points behind second-place Arsenal in the Premier League table.

"Harry Kane will be in the squad," Pochettino said at a news conference ahead of the match at the Emirates Stadium.

Toby Alderweireld has not recovered in time from his knee injury to feature, while Mousa Dembele will be assessed after going off during the first half of Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League loss to Bayer Leverkusen and Erik Lamela (hip) is also a doubt.