Kane brace caps comeback as Mourinho’s Tottenham reach knockout stage

Tottenham booked their place in the Champions League knockout stage for a third successive year with a brilliant 4-2 comeback win against Olympiacos in Jose Mourinho’s first home game in charge.

It had looked like the Greek side were about to ruin Mourinho’s big night as they capitalised on a truly woeful opening 30 minutes by Spurs to lead 2-0 after 20 minutes thanks to goals from Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Semedo.

Dele Alli’s reply just before the break proved pivotal as it gave Mourinho’s men a base to produce a fine second-half blitz, with Harry Kane grabbing a brace and Serge Aurier capping a fine performance with the goal of the night.

Kane’s double sent him into the record books as he is now the fastest player to 20 Champions League goals, only needing 24 games.

The victory, a second in two games for Mourinho, means that Spurs can go to Bayern Munich in a fortnight with their place in the last 16 already secured, though they are unable to top Group B even if they win in Germany.

But the manner of their early performance could have the alarm bells ringing for the new boss, who saw his side produce a display that had all the hallmarks of the end of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign.