Kane can be as good as Ibra and Ronaldo - Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann has backed Tottenham striker Harry Kane to become as good as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Germany World Cup winner Klinsmann is a hero at Tottenham having enjoyed two prolific spells at White Hart Lane as a player during the 1990s.

The terrace favourite these days is Kane, who topped the Premier League goalscoring charts with 25 last season as Tottenham fell away from title contention to finish third.

Despite missing out on the top prize, Kane will still grace the Champions League next season and is set to lead the line for England at Euro 2016.

And Klinsmann believes playing in such highly competitive tournaments can only help the 22-year-old improve his game.

"I adore Harry Kane. I love him,” United States coach Klinsmann told The Sunday Mirror. "I really like the way he has developed over the last few years, looking at it from the outside, I have constantly said to people that it is really nice to see the younger players stay grounded, staying normal.

"You don't get a sense of any of the players losing sight of where they are which is very important and great to see. You don't want to see them become big headed.

"The opposite really is the case with him and that is very good to see. With Harry he seems to be getting hungrier every day because he wants to win trophies and make a real name for himself.

"Spurs have a wonderful group of players and the manager really has some fantastic options at his disposal.

"His goalscoring record is beautiful and deserves huge compliments,” added the World Cup winning German. But the next game is coming up and so too is the next test.

"That is the beauty of top level football – there is always something coming up. To have Champions League football for Harry is very important for his development as a player.

"That is a huge challenge as is playing in the Euros this summer. It's a big leap forward but it's fantastic for him to have the opportunity to show what he can do.

"Of course there are fantastic strikers at a tournament like the Euros. Zlatan, Ronaldo and the others. Can he be as good as them? Yeah, only time will tell."