Kane considers career as NFL kicker

Tottenham star Harry Kane joked about becoming an NFL kicker after his skied penalty against Southampton.

The England international blazed his spot-kick well over the bar after slipping slightly during his side's 4-1 victory in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Kane, who got on the scoresheet in the win, was happy to joke about his effort afterwards.

If there's any teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight! December 28, 2016

The NFL provided an intrigued, albeit less intriguing, response.

Kane has scored eight Premier League goals this season, with Spurs sitting fifth in the table.