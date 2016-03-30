Kane 'disappointed' with England defeat to Netherlands

Harry Kane conceded it was "disappointing" England lost 2-1 to Netherlands at Wembley on Tuesday and said there is a lot of work to do ahead of Euro 2016.

England took the lead through Jamie Vardy, but Vincent Janssen converted a penalty and Luciano Narsingh tapped in to down Roy Hodgson's side, although the winning goal was controversial as Phil Jagielka appeared to be fouled in the build-up.

Kane said England had underperformed compared to their previous match, a 3-2 win against Germany in Berlin on Saturday, in which he was on target.

"It was a disappointing result," Kane told Sky Sports. "I don't think we probably played as well as we did the other night. That's football.

"I think the decisions could have gone either way from where I was sitting, but sometimes you have to deal with that in European football.

"Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don't. We have to get on with it and move on quickly."

Kane looks assured of a place in England's Euro 2016 squad, having scored 21 Premier League goals for Tottenham this season, but he feels the national squad needs to improve.

"Like we said after the Germany game, we've still got a lot to work on, we've still got a lot to do," the 22-year-old added.

"We're a young side, learning, and that's all we can do.

"Obviously it's disappointing, we always want to win games of course, but we haven't done.

"So now we go back to our club form and then get ready for the friendlies before the Euros."