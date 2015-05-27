Kane at the double in friendly win
Harry Kane scored twice to give Tottenham a 2-1 win over Malaysian All Stars in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.
The Premier League season may have finished but Harry Kane has not stopped scoring goals after a brace in Tottenham's 2-1 victory over a Malaysian All Stars XI.
Mauricio Pochettino's side began their end-of-season tour with a victory in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, Kane netting both goals in a competitive first half.
Early pressure from Tottenham saw Kane and Andros Townsend go close before the former broke the deadlock on 18 minutes, converting from close range after Tom Carroll – back from his loan spell at Swansea City – saw his shot saved.
More chances came the visitors' way but it was the Malaysian side who got the game's next goal, Thiago Juninho converting an Indra Putra Mahyuddin's free-kick a minute after the half hour.
Having seen Hugo Lloris called into action again soon after, Tottenham eventually found a winner as half time approached, Kane firing home from 12 yards.
Mahyuddin had another free-kick saved and Spurs – whose side included American full-back DeAndre Yedlin – pushed to extend their advantage but found Khairul Fahmi Che Mat in fine form in the Malaysia goal.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.