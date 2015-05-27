Kane at the double in friendly win

The Premier League season may have finished but Harry Kane has not stopped scoring goals after a brace in Tottenham's 2-1 victory over a Malaysian All Stars XI.

Mauricio Pochettino's side began their end-of-season tour with a victory in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, Kane netting both goals in a competitive first half.

Early pressure from Tottenham saw Kane and Andros Townsend go close before the former broke the deadlock on 18 minutes, converting from close range after Tom Carroll – back from his loan spell at Swansea City – saw his shot saved.

More chances came the visitors' way but it was the Malaysian side who got the game's next goal, Thiago Juninho converting an Indra Putra Mahyuddin's free-kick a minute after the half hour.

Having seen Hugo Lloris called into action again soon after, Tottenham eventually found a winner as half time approached, Kane firing home from 12 yards.

Mahyuddin had another free-kick saved and Spurs – whose side included American full-back DeAndre Yedlin – pushed to extend their advantage but found Khairul Fahmi Che Mat in fine form in the Malaysia goal.