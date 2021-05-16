Kane, Hojbjerg fires Spurs into top six

Pierre-Emile Hojberg scored one goal and assisted another for Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur moved into the top six with a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs nearly took the lead in the sixth minute when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg set up Harry Kane on the edge of the box before the striker rattled the post with his effort.

The home side had another chance to break the deadlock in the 20th minute when Gareth Bale produced a dipping left-foot shot that threatened to bounce just in front of Patricio but he watched it all the way to gather.

Patricio came to his sides rescue again in the 38th minute when he produced a good save to keep out Son Heung-min's snapshot at goal.

Spurs persistence paid off on the stroke of half time when Kane rounded Patricio before tucking the ball home to see his side go into the half to break with a one goal advantage.

The home side managed to double their lead in the 62nd minute through Hojbjerg after Bale's initial effort was saved before the Dane poked home.

Wolves had two chances in the space of a minute but Fabio Silva and Traore failed to remain composed to guide their efforts into the back of the net.

Spurs continued to press forward in search of more goals in the closing stages of the game but had to settle for a 2-0 victory to go above West Ham into sixth.