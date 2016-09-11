Kane: I hope my next 50 goals are even quicker

Tottenham star Harry Kane has set his sights on netting his next 50 Premier League goals for the club even quicker than his first half-century.

The England international opened his account for the season with the sealer in his side's 4-0 thrashing of Stoke City on Saturday. It took Kane 87 appearances to bring up 50 league goals for Spurs, and he wants to better that to get to 100.

"A couple of years ago, if someone would have said to me, 'you'll have 50 Premier League goals for Spurs' I would have taken that quite happily," the 23-year-old told the club's website. "It's a great achievement and makes me even hungrier to get to that next mark.

"I'll keep working hard, try to keep scoring and make those landmarks as we go along. I want to score goals for Spurs and the more the better.

"Fifty in the Premier League is a great achievement and here's to the next 50, preferably even quicker."

Kane struck in the 70th minute after a cross from Son Heung-min, who had earlier netted a brace.

The striker joked he was thankful to Eric Dier after the midfielder tried to get on the end of Son's ball.

"Those are the best goals. As a striker you wait for those chances and Eric Dier doesn't need to score them," Kane said. "Thankfully, I saw it early and that helped, I knew I had time to control it and finish. I'm happy to score, every time is a great feeling and right in front of our fans. I'm delighted."