Kane: I want to stay at Tottenham for my whole career

Harry Kane believes Tottenham are in "great shape" for the future and has believes he could spend his whole career at the club.

Kane hit 25 Premier League goals last season as Spurs finished third but he is yet to open his account two matches into the new campaign.

Despite a slow start, Kane is positive about Tottenham's chances of improving on last season's third-place finish and insists he sees himself staying at the club long-term.

"I'd love to stay here," Kane told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Liverpool.

"The club is in great shape at the moment and we're going forward as a club and that's important. As long as there's a vision with the club, and we're not stale, we're going forward as a club.

"At the moment, we're an excited group of young players with a great manager, great training ground and a new stadium coming too.

"I'd love to stay here for the rest of my career. We'll just have to see what happens."

Tottenham face a tough task to fight for the title with Manchester United and Chelsea expected to be stronger than last year among others, but Kane is backing his club to be in the mix.

"We want to improve on last year, we want to get better," Kane said. "We're not scared of anyone, not scared of any players or managers.

"We're confident in our ability. We're there to be right at the top and fight for the title again.

"Teams buy players and change managers if they feel they need change at the club. The gaffer doesn't feel like we needed that. He was happy with his squad.

"He added a couple of great signings, and we're happy. We've been getting better every year, but for us it's just about staying focused.

"There's a lot of talk about the Uniteds, the Citys, the Chelseas, the new managers, new players - and we're happy for people to talk about them - we'll just do what we do each week."

Tottenham have signed Vincent Janssen to provide competition and cover for Kane and the England international is impressed with how the Dutchman has adapted to life at White Hart Lane.

"He's been great," Kane said. "He's come in and is very fit, very physical, and he's exactly what we needed, that other option up front.

"We can play together, sometimes one of us will play and one won't. He fits into the way we play."